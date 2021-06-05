COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four new deaths, one in the last 24 hours. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,589 confirmed cases and 11,150 people have died.

There are 283 people in hospital (a decrease of 24), including 64 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

94,384 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 6,001,080 since Dec. 14.

With Montreal set to become an orange zone on Monday, the region has recorded 100 COVID-19 cases or fewer for eight consecutive days.

As of Monday, people in Montreal and Laval will join much of the rest of the province in being able to go to gyms and eat in restaurant dining rooms.

The epidemiological situation in the province as a whole also continues to be encouraging. The province has reported fewer than 300 cases for four consecutive days for the first time in nearly nine months.

Drive-through clinic open this weekend

The Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack on Île Notre-Dame will be open for a drive-through vaccination clinic this weekend and next, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

About 1,000 doses are available each day. But an appointment is necessary. You can book one on Clic santé.

Get your 2nd dose sooner

Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Those 80 and over will be eligible to do so starting Monday, through the online booking system Clic Santé .

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow.

First dose available without appointment

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter on a daily basis whenever they run out of doses.

As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering certain vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bill Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Décarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first-come, first-served.

