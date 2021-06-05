COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack open for drive-through vaccinations
- Quebec reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four new deaths, one in the last 24 hours. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,589 confirmed cases and 11,150 people have died.
- There are 283 people in hospital (a decrease of 24), including 64 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 94,384 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 6,001,080 since Dec. 14.
With Montreal set to become an orange zone on Monday, the region has recorded 100 COVID-19 cases or fewer for eight consecutive days.
As of Monday, people in Montreal and Laval will join much of the rest of the province in being able to go to gyms and eat in restaurant dining rooms.
The epidemiological situation in the province as a whole also continues to be encouraging. The province has reported fewer than 300 cases for four consecutive days for the first time in nearly nine months.
Drive-through clinic open this weekend
The Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack on Île Notre-Dame will be open for a drive-through vaccination clinic this weekend and next, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
About 1,000 doses are available each day. But an appointment is necessary. You can book one on Clic santé.
Get your 2nd dose sooner
Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month.
Those 80 and over will be eligible to do so starting Monday, through the online booking system Clic Santé.
Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow.
First dose available without appointment
Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.
Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter on a daily basis whenever they run out of doses.
As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering certain vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.
People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bill Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Décarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first-come, first-served.
WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose
Top COVID-19 stories
- Montreal's public health director urges people to continue to avoid private gatherings
- Parts of Montreal and Laval struggling with low vaccination rates
- Life for elementary and high school students in Quebec could be back to 'normal' in fall.
- Quebec moves ahead with reopening, but people in Montreal and Laval will have to be patient.
- Here's where you can get your second AstraZeneca dose.
- Canada is gearing up to reopen. Can it last?
- Canada has ordered more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine shots: Here's the progress report.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?