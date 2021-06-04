COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and six new deaths, one in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,082 confirmed cases and 11,144 people have died.

There are 317 people in hospital (a decrease of 23), including 68 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).

88,625 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,808,464 since Dec. 14.

Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Those 80 and over will be eligible to do so starting next Monday, June 7, through the online booking system Clic Santé .

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow.

Don't skip second dose, health minister says

At least 75 per cent of adult Quebecers have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about three weeks ahead of the government's self-imposed deadline of June 24.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says it's important for people to get their second doses, and not assume they are fully protected after one shot.

Given the ability to move up appointments, he's urging people to get fully vaccinated "as quickly as possible, to return to normal as quickly as possible."

First dose available without appointment

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter on a daily basis whenever they run out of doses.

As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering certain vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bill Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Décarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first-come, first-served.

WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose CBC News Montreal 1:36 A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

Top COVID-19 stories