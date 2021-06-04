Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

At least 75 per cent of adult Quebecers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month. Here's what you need to know.

Don't ditch appointment for second dose, health minister warns

CBC News ·
Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and six new deaths, one in the last 24 hours. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 371,082 confirmed cases and 11,144 people have died. 
  • There are 317 people in hospital (a decrease of 23), including 68 in intensive care (a decrease of nine). 
  • 88,625 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,808,464 since Dec. 14.

Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month. 

Those 80 and over will be eligible to do so starting next Monday, June 7, through the online booking system Clic Santé.

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow. 

Don't skip second dose, health minister says

At least 75 per cent of adult Quebecers have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about three weeks ahead of the government's self-imposed deadline of June 24.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says it's important for people to get their second doses, and not assume they are fully protected after one shot.

Given the ability to move up appointments, he's urging people to get fully vaccinated "as quickly as possible, to return to normal as quickly as possible."

First dose available without appointment

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments. 

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter on a daily basis whenever they run out of doses. 

As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering certain vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bill Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Décarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first-come, first-served.

WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose

CBC News Montreal

3 days ago
1:36
A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now