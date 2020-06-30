COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec has 55,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,485 people have died. Since Thursday, the government reported an increase of 311 new cases and 37 deaths.

There are 455 people in hospital, including 45 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Places of worship have reopened in the province with new regulations.

Masks to become mandatory on public transit

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to make masks mandatory on public transit when he provides an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec this morning.

Legault has called a news conference for 11 a.m.

Epidemiologists have been calling for the change. Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said Monday much has been learned about the novel coronavirus over the last few months and the health network is better prepared to stave off disaster, but it must be done in partnership with the population.

He said that partnership includes wearing a mask or face covering when physical distancing isn't possible.

Quebecers adapt to new rules in places of worship

As places of worship reopen across the province, Quebecers of all different faiths will have to get used to some new public health rules.

Christian Lépine, the Archbishop of Montreal, says he's been preparing to open the doors of Montreal's Catholic churches for weeks now.

Some of the new rules are familiar: they will have to wear a mask and wash their hands regularly. Other rules, however, are more unique: there will no longer be paper materials in pews, and there will be no singing during the service.

In some of the province's mosques, plastic now covers the carpeted floor where the faithful pray.

All places of worship are limited to 50 people at a time.