COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

- Quebec reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,815 confirmed cases and 11,138 people have died.
- There are 340 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).
- 70,847 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,719,839 since Dec. 14.
Quebecers should get specific details as to how and when they can move up their appointments for a second dose of a vaccine.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is holding a news conference. You can watch it here at 1 p.m. He will be joined by the director of the province's vaccination campaign, Daniel Paré, and Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.
Last week, Dubé said the government would unveil a schedule outlining when people in specific priority groups would be able to modify their appointments for a second shot.
First dose available without appointment
Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.
Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter on a daily basis whenever they run out of doses.
As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering certain vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.
People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bill Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Decarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first-come, first-served.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
