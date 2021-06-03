COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,815 confirmed cases and 11,138 people have died.

There are 340 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).

70,847 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,719,839 since Dec. 14.

Quebecers should get specific details as to how and when they can move up their appointments for a second dose of a vaccine.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is holding a news conference. You can watch it here at 1 p.m. He will be joined by the director of the province's vaccination campaign, Daniel Paré, and Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Last week, Dubé said the government would unveil a schedule outlining when people in specific priority groups would be able to modify their appointments for a second shot.

First dose available without appointment

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter on a daily basis whenever they run out of doses.

As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering certain vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bill Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Decarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first-come, first-served.

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose CBC News Montreal 1:36 A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

