COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec has 55,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,448 people have died. On Thursday, the government reported an increase of 142 new cases and seven deaths. One of the newly reported deaths occurred prior to June 17.

There are 487 people in hospital, including 50 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Future of Montreal music venues uncertain

While Montreal's music venues can now legally reopen, a full calendar of live, indoor concerts could still be months away — and some venue owners aren't sure if they'll be able to last that long.

They say it's logistically and financially impossible to recreate the intimate atmosphere of live shows in small and mid-sized venues while reducing capacity and following health guidelines.

And even if they are able to navigate those guidelines, it's unclear if people would come.

Some venues have already decided to close for good, including the House of Jazz in downtown Montreal.

Quebec to resume releasing daily COVID-19 data

The province is expected to resume releasing daily data on COVID-19 starting today, after a plan to release the data only once a week was widely criticized.

Last week, the government quietly revealed it intended to reduce the frequency of updates about the coronavirus situation in Quebec.

The move from daily to weekly updates would have made Quebec stand out from most other provinces, which have maintained daily updates despite having far fewer cases and fatalities.

Montreal homeless organizations brace for second wave

Montreal public health officials say efforts to protect the city's homeless population have paid off so far. There have been only 21 positive COVID-19 cases among more than 700 homeless people screened since the start of the pandemic.

Homeless organizations, in partnership with public health officials, are now preparing for the next wave of COVID-19 infections.

A recent $10-million grant from the federal government will help homeless organizations provide emergency relief.

And until long-term solutions are found, the former site of the Royal Victoria Hospital will be used as an overflow shelter because space for beds in the city's other shelters has been limited by the two-metre distancing rule.