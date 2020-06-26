COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec has 55,079 confirmed cases of COVID -19 and 5,448 people have died, an increase of 142 new cases and seven deaths. The government says one of the newly reported deaths occurred prior to June 17.

There are 487 people in hospital, including 50 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

COVID-19 numbers will be released weekly from now on. The next update is July 2.

Nearly all sectors of Quebec's economy reopen

Effective immediately, bars, spas, water parks and casinos — nearly every kind of business in Quebec — can reopen, on the condition that people adhere to sanitary regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, urged Quebecers to get used to physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands.

There are three exceptions to the province's reopening: there will still be no festivals or other large gatherings this summer, no sleepaway camps, and sports that involve close-contact fighting will not be allowed to resume.

Canadian military leaves Quebec long-term care homes today

Canadian Armed Forces members finish their deployment in Quebec's long-term care homes (CHSLDs) Friday, as the Red Cross prepares to take over July 6.

The Red Cross is still in the process of recruiting and training volunteers and staff for CHSLDs, but it doesn't look like they will be able to meet their goal of hiring 1,000 workers and volunteers on time.

Those recruited must commit to working a minimum of four weeks in a residence but longer terms will also be offered.

At the height of the crisis, about 14,000 soldiers had been deployed to 25 of the province's long-term care homes, as they dealt with outbreaks and staffing shortages.

New Brunswick, P.E.I. travel restrictions dangerous for Quebecers, MNA says

Quebec MNA Joël Arseneau has renewed warnings that the travel restrictions imposed by New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Quebecers driving to the Magdalen Islands endanger motorists, after a family en route to the islands struck a moose last weekend.

Quebecers heading to their secondary homes on the Magdalen Islands are already able to drive through the Maritimes to catch the ferry from P.E.I., and anyone visiting the archipelago as tourists will be allowed to do the same as of June 26, but no one is allowed to stop to eat at a restaurant or to sleep.

The provinces have implemented travel restrictions to protect residents from the spread of COVID-19.