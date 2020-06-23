COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec has 54,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,417 people have died, an increase of 69 new cases and zero deaths from a day earlier.

There are 520 people in hospital, including 57 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in months

Quebec reported no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Monday, as the province's rate of infection continued to decline.

It was the first time since the middle of March that the province did not record a death from COVID-19.

The 69 new cases that were added to the tally Monday was also the lowest new daily case total for Quebec since March 21, when there were 38 cases.

How 2 pandemics, a century apart, highlight the role of women

More than 100 years have passed between COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu, but many parallels can be drawn between the two pandemics.

Women are disproportionately affected in health crises. But at the same time, these crises can bring more focus to the role of women in society.

Historian Magda Fahrni and epidemiologist Nima Machouf sat down with CBC News to discuss the impact of the current pandemic on women — and what can be learned from a pandemic a century ago.