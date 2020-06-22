COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec has 54,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,417 people have died, an increase of 92 new cases and nine deaths from a day earlier. Three of those deaths occurred before June 13.

There are 521 people in hospital, including 61 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

How risky is returning to routine in Montreal right now? Here's what an expert has to say.

Day camps can begin as of today, but sleepaway camps will remain closed this year.

Many of the province's indoor and outdoor pools are now open.

Quebec enters next phase of deconfinement

Several more sectors of Quebec's economy and activities resume today, including the gradual reopening of indoor pools, gyms and sports facilities, as well as day camps.

Restaurant dine-in services in Montreal, Joliette and l'Épiphanie also reopen, along with food courts across the province.

Montrealers are now allowed to have private indoor gatherings of up to 10 people.Public indoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted too, meaning movie theatres, concert halls and places of worship across the province can reopen, if they wish.

Provincial health authorities ask that Quebecers continue to maintain physical distancing and frequent handwashing. They also recommend wearing a mask or face covering, especially in indoors.

Return to school successful, federation says

As Quebec's school year comes to a close, a group of school administrators is looking back at the results of the province's initial return to classrooms amid COVID-19.

According to the Fédération Québécoise des Directions d'établissement d'enseignement, about two-thirds of students returned to class once parents got comfortable with the idea.

The federation is taking what it's learned in that back to school trial run last month in hopes it will make the return to school run smoothly come fall.

As pools reopen, Quebecers with reduced mobility relieved

Annie Beaudoin, who has multiple sclerosis, is one of many people with physical disabilities or reduced mobility that rely on swimming as their primary form of exercise and rehabilitation, but she has been unable to swim in the last three months.

Gyms, and indoor and outdoor pools, are now able to open in Quebec, but some are worried that could change if a second wave of COVID-19 cases were to occur, that could change and leave them without options.