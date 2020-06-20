Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Montreal·The Latest

Hundreds more Canadians died in the early weeks of the pandemic than in the same period in previous years. Meanwhile, residents and their families of of Maimonides Geriatric Centre are struggling to track down their possessions, from family photos to clothing.

CBC News ·
A sign explaining the physical distancing and hygiene rules is on display at the pool at Confederation Park in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, which has reopened. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Hundreds more Canadians died in the early weeks of the pandemic than in the same period in previous years — but not all were directly connected to COVID-19, according to new figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The report compared weekly deaths from this year against the highest number of deaths for those same weeks over the past five years — looking for "excess deaths" that stood out from historical highs. 

The data also suggests "other factors might be at play," Owen Phillips, senior analyst with Statistics Canada's vital statistics program, told CBC News. 

Families, residents of Maimonides Geriatric Centre want their belongings back

Grieving families and surviving residents at Maimonides Geriatric Centre are having trouble tracking down their possessions, from artwork to family photos to clothing, after staff decided to shift residents around the institution in Côte Saint-Luc to keep COVID-19 patients separated from people who weren't infected. 

Government projects record $15B deficit as a result of COVID-19 

Finance Minister Eric Girard says that while the province is living through an unprecedented crisis, the economy should rebound by the end of 2021.

The government is projecting a record $15-billion deficit for the fiscal year, having spent $6.6 billion on recovery efforts and having lost revenue due to decreased consumer spending and export demand.

Some long-term care home residents can have visitors 

After 100 days strictly confined to their rooms, CHSLD residents can now go on outings, dine together, have their teeth cleaned and receive visitors, as long as there is no active coronavirus outbreak in their home.

In a letter sent to the heads of all regional health agencies Thursday, the deputy minister of health, Yves Gendron, laid out a plan to allow residents of long-term care institutions out of isolation, effective immediately. 

