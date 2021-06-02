Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

The province is trying to encourage people who have yet to get their first shot by setting up walk-in vaccination clinics. Montreal and Laval will be downgraded to orange zones next week. Here's what you need to know.

Gyms in Montreal reopened in late March, shut down less than two weeks later

CBC News ·
The province is trying to encourage people who have yet to get their first shot by setting up walk-in vaccination sites. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five new deaths (one in the last 24 hours). 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,527 confirmed cases and 11,133 people have died. 
  • There are 354 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 86 in intensive care (a decrease of three). 
  • 65,917 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,648,992 since Dec. 14.

People in regions such as Montreal and Laval will soon be able to enjoy indoor meals at restaurants and go to the gym.

As of next Monday, there will be no longer be any red zones in the province.

Next week's change also means high school students will be able to attend class in person full time and places of worship can welcome up to 100 people. 

Gyms in the region last reopened in late March but were ordered to close less than two weeks later.

WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose

CBC News Montreal

19 hours ago
1:36
A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

First dose available without appointment

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments. 

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter whenever they run out of doses. 

As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines on a first-come-first serve basis at the Bill-Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Decarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first come, first serve.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now