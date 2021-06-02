COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five new deaths (one in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,527 confirmed cases and 11,133 people have died.

There are 354 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 86 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

65,917 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,648,992 since Dec. 14.

People in regions such as Montreal and Laval will soon be able to enjoy indoor meals at restaurants and go to the gym.

As of next Monday, there will be no longer be any red zones in the province.

Next week's change also means high school students will be able to attend class in person full time and places of worship can welcome up to 100 people.

Gyms in the region last reopened in late March but were ordered to close less than two weeks later.

Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose CBC News Montreal 1:36 A new delivery of AstraZeneca is set to arrive in the province by mid-June, enough for those who want their second dose, but Quebec's health authorities say people can also decide to go for a different vaccine for their second dose. 1:36

First dose available without appointment

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter whenever they run out of doses.

As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines on a first-come-first serve basis at the Bill-Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Decarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first come, first serve.

