COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Gyms in Montreal reopened in late March, shut down less than two weeks later
- Quebec reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five new deaths (one in the last 24 hours).
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,527 confirmed cases and 11,133 people have died.
- There are 354 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 86 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 65,917 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,648,992 since Dec. 14.
People in regions such as Montreal and Laval will soon be able to enjoy indoor meals at restaurants and go to the gym.
As of next Monday, there will be no longer be any red zones in the province.
Next week's change also means high school students will be able to attend class in person full time and places of worship can welcome up to 100 people.
Gyms in the region last reopened in late March but were ordered to close less than two weeks later.
WATCH | Quebecers with 1st shot of AstraZeneca can opt for different 2nd dose
First dose available without appointment
Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.
Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted every day at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter whenever they run out of doses.
As for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, it's offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines on a first-come-first serve basis at the Bill-Durnan Arena on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. It will also be available Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered as a second dose (eight weeks after the first) every day at Decarie Square from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Again, it's first come, first serve.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Quebec moves ahead with reopening, but people in Montreal and Laval will have to be patient.
- Quebec expands its vaccination campaign to teenagers.
- Quebec's gradual return to contact sports will begin mid-June.
- Here's where you can get your second AstraZeneca dose.
- Canada is gearing up to reopen. Can it last?
- Canada has ordered more than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine shots: Here's the progress report.
- Quebec's re-opening plan brings some much-needed hope, and some risks.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?