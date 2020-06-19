COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec has 54,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,340 people have died, an increase of 120 new cases and 11 deaths from a day earlier. Thirty-one deaths that occurred before June 9 have also been added to the total.

There are 637 people in hospital, including 65 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers .

Quebec is relaxing physical distancing rules at daycares, starting Monday.

Places of worship have been given the green light to reopen June 22.

Quebecers heading to the Magdalen Islands will not be allowed to stay overnight in New Brunswick as previously announced.

Shopping malls reopen today

Montrealers looking to cool off from the hot and muggy weather will have another option Friday, with shopping malls reopening for the first time in months in the Montreal, Joliette and l'Épiphanie regions.

Shopping centres will limit the number of clients in order to ensure they can stay two metres apart from each other.

Food courts will not be open just yet — they are slated to open June 22.

Some long-term care home residents can have visitors

After 100 days strictly confined to their rooms, CHSLD residents can now go on outings, dine together, have their teeth cleaned and receive visitors, as long as there is no active coronavirus outbreak in their home.

In a letter sent to the heads of all regional health agencies Thursday, the deputy minister of health, Yves Gendron, laid out a plan to allow residents of long-term care institutions out of isolation, effective immediately.

Among the changes, volunteers will once again be welcome in homes where there is no sign of COVID, starting June 26. Leisure activities will also be permitted, and caregivers hired by residents or their families and people such as hairdressers will once again be permitted to offer their services, starting June 26, as well.

Government to announce state of economy amid COVID-19

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is providing a snapshot of the province's economy Friday morning, as measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus are gradually lifted.

His announcement, which will show the state of Quebec's economy as of June 9, is expected to project a budgetary shortfall of as much as $15 billion for the year.

In May, unemployment in the province was at 13.7 per cent, and nearly one in five people still employed were receiving less than half their regular hours, according to Statistics Canada.