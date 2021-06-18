COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Regional health board hopes to vaccinate hockey fans at Bell Centre
- Quebec reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,531 confirmed cases and 11,178 people have died.
- There are 178 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 41 in intensive care (a decrease of four).
- 99,580 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec for a total of 7,055,053.
- 78 per cent of the eligible population of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 16 per cent have received two doses.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says provinces should stop administering AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a booster altogether.
Based on that advice, people who have received AstraZeneca as a first dose should be given an mRNA vaccine — either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna — for their second dose.
On Wednesday, Quebec appeared to have the same stance, but walked it back a day later.
Instead, the Quebec government says opting for Pfizer or Moderna for the second dose "appears preferable". Its position is based on a recommendation from the province's immunization committee (CIQ).
Both NACI and the CIQ say preliminary data suggests mixing doses produces a better immune response.
Vaccinations at Bell Centre
A regional health board in Montreal will set up a vaccination clinic just outside the Bell Centre tonight and on Sunday, hoping to draw hockey fans in attendance for Montreal Canadiens playoff games.
The goal is to provide people with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. People do not need to take an appointment to get the shot.
The vaccination site will be open tonight and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WATCH | A breakdown of what's allowed in Quebec's yellow zones
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
