COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec has 54,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,298 people have died, an increase of 117 new cases and nine deaths from a day earlier. Twenty deaths that occurred before June 9 have also been added to the total.

There are 690 people in hospital, including 72 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers .

Gyms, arenas and indoor pools can reopen across the province June 22, but with some conditions.

Places of worship have been given the green light to reopen June 22.

Quebec elementary and high school students will be heading back to school in the fall.

The Quebec coroner's office has ordered a public inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes.

Parking lots in Montreal's parks will gradually reopen starting today, including those of Mount Royal and Maisonneuve parks.

Gyms, arenas, indoor pools to reopen with conditions

Quebecers will soon be allowed to use indoor sports and recreation facilities, including gyms, pools and arenas.

But they will be required to comply with physical-distancing and hygiene guidelines, said Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, making the announcement Wednesday.

That means a sport like hockey will look quite different, perhaps limited to practices or special competitions, to ensure players stay apart. Only limited, incidental contact will be allowed, she said.

Advocates want changes to protocol for withholding critical care

Prof. Marie-Eve Bouthillier was asked to come up with a triage protocol to help doctors prioritize which patients would get access to intensive-care beds and ventilators if Quebec's hospitals found themselves overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Health-care officials in Quebec wanted to avoid the heart-breaking, life-or-death decisions many doctors in Italy, and later, New York, were being forced to make when they had to ration care and equipment.

With the help of Bouthillier and more than 40 experts, that protocol was drawn up by March 25.

But some advocates for people with disabilities say the whole process lacked transparency and the protocol is discriminatory.

Montreal puts $22M into economic recovery

Three months after Quebec ordered schools and all non-essential businesses closed to stem the spread of COVID-19, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante plans to invest in infrastructure, transportation and local businesses to help rebuild the city's hard-hit economy.

Though it is too early to predict how far-reaching the pandemic's repercussions will be, Plante said at a news conference Thursday, her administration will "review the way we do things and rethink the city."

Plante said the city will inject $22 million into the economy over a six-month period, taking a range of steps aimed at helping companies — especially small businesses — adjust to the new world of physical distancing and plexiglass shields.