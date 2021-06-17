COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death (none in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,370 confirmed cases and 11,177 people have died.

There are 192 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

82,142 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec for a total of 6,955,473.

As of Wednesday, 78 per cent of the eligible population of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 15 per cent have received two doses.

The province will receive 600,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than what was originally planned between July 5 and July 19, and it will likely affect people's ability to move up their second dose.

Appointments that have already been made or moved up will be honoured.

This will not affect those who plan to receive the Moderna or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines for their second dose.

However, people who try to move up their appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer shot may only find spots later in the summer, possibly later in July or in August.

Despite the decrease in deliveries, the province still plans to administer two doses to 75 per cent of people aged 12 and up by Aug. 31.

Province recommends mRNA vaccine for second dose

The Quebec government has quietly changed its advice regarding the second dose for those who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

It's now recommending they receive an mRNA vaccine — meaning either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna — for their second dose. However, for those who wish, second doses of AstraZeneca will still be administered to recipients who give informed consent.

The move comes following a recommendation from the province's immunization committee. Despite the risk of more serious side effects, it says preliminary data suggests mixing doses produces a better immune response, especially against coronavirus variants.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebecers who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first shot will be able to request either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Also, Quebecers aged 40 and up can go online to move up their appointments for their second dose — regardless of which vaccine they received for their first dose.

By June 23, all adults in the province will be able to move up their appointments for the second dose.

WATCH | A breakdown of what's allowed in Quebec's yellow zones

What you can finally do now that we're in the Yellow zone CBC News Montreal 3:01 Cases are dropping and vaccinations are increasing. We're officially now in the Yellow zone. While some public health restrictions must still be respected, life is about to feel a lot more normal in Quebec. 3:01

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.

is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province. Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.

Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.