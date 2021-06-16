COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six new deaths (none in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,217 confirmed cases and 11,177 people have died (total includes a withdrawal of 2 deaths not attributable to COVID-19).

There are 209 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 50 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

91,732 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec for a total of 6,868,473.

As of Tuesday, 78 per cent of the eligible population of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 14 per cent have received two doses.

As of today, Quebecers aged 45 and up can go online to move up their appointments for their second dose, and this is the case regardless of which vaccine they received for their first dose.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebecers who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for their first shot will be able to request either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

As for people who have received AstraZeneca for their first dose and wish to stick with that vaccine for their second one, they've been able to go to walk-in clinics since the end of last month, as long there was at least an eight-week wait between both doses.

Now, they're also able to schedule an appointment online.

By June 23, all adults in the province will be able move up their appointments for the second dose.

Bigger crowds allowed

Quebec's Health Ministry announced that COVID-19 conditions are good enough to allow crowds of up to 3,500 both indoors and outdoors.

This new rule will come into effect on Thursday, applying not just to sporting events but also festivals that will begin outdoors on June 25, the ministry says.

Except for drive-in movie theatres, audiences must still be subdivided into independent sections each with a maximum limit of 250 people.

Each of these sections must have independent entry, exit and sanitary facilities, as well as separate dining areas, if applicable, the ministry says, and distancing rules are still in effect.

WATCH | A breakdown of what's allowed in Quebec's yellow zones

What you can finally do now that we're in the Yellow zone CBC News Montreal 3:01 Cases are dropping and vaccinations are increasing. We're officially now in the Yellow zone. While some public health restrictions must still be respected, life is about to feel a lot more normal in Quebec. 3:01

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.

is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province. Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.

Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.