COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,112 confirmed cases and 11,173 people have died.

There are 214 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 54 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

79,038 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec for a total of 6,776,741.

As of Monday, 78 per cent of the eligible population of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 13 per cent have received two doses.

Quebecers who have received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a first dose but wish to switch to a different vaccine for their second dose are expected to get some answers later this afternoon.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will explain the next steps in Quebec's inoculation campaign.

He will be joined by Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, and Daniel Paré, the province's vaccination campaign director during a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

Since the end of last month, people who have had a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been able to get a second dose of the same vaccine at walk-in clinics, as long as that shot came at least eight weeks after the first one.

Some indoor gatherings allowed

Small indoor gatherings are now allowed again in much of Quebec as large regions — including Montreal and Laval — are being reclassified as yellow zones.

Along with the greater Montreal area, the Eastern Townships, Montérégie, Outaouais, Lanaudière, Laurentides, Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and parts of the Lower North Shore are also yellow.

That means indoor gatherings of two different households are allowed, though masks and physical distancing are required.

It also means masks are no longer required at larger outdoor gatherings, which remain capped at a maximum of 12 people.

Bar, restaurant hours extended

The Quebec government is allowing bars to stay open later and serve alcohol until midnight, to accommodate hockey fans during the Vegas-Canadiens series in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Bars in Quebec's green and yellow zones are now able to serve alcohol until midnight and close at 2 a.m. Restaurants can also serve alcohol until midnight, under a ministerial decree published on Monday.

Quebec authorized the later hours amid calls from bar owners because of late start games throughout the series.

Previously, bars and restaurants in the yellow zone had to close at midnight and stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

