COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two new deaths, though none in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 372,989 confirmed cases and 11,172 people have died.

There are 215 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 58 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

97,000 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec in the last 24 hours, for a total of 6,697,703.

As of Saturday, 77 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 12 per cent have received two doses.

Small indoor gatherings are now allowed again in much of the province today, as several areas — including Montreal and Laval — are being reclassified as yellow zones.

Along with the greater Montreal area, the Eastern Townships, Montérégie, Outaouais, Lanaudière, Laurentides, Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and parts of the Lower North Shore are also yellow.

That means indoor gatherings of two different households are allowed, though masks and physical distancing are required.

It also means masks are no longer required at larger outdoor gatherings, which remain capped at a maximum of 12 people.

More second doses

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted on Saturday that over the previous three days, Quebec has been administering more second doses than first doses of the vaccine.

On Friday, 35,775 first doses were administered, and 67,761 people received their second dose.

Dubé said the province is on track to have 75 per cent of people over the age of 12 fully vaccinated by Aug. 31.

