COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Sunday

The latest:

Quebec has 53,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,195 people have died, an increase of 158 cases and 47 deaths. The government says 31 of those newly reported deaths took place before June 5.

There are 788 people in hospital (a decrease of 52), including 102 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers .

The City of Montreal has extended its state of emergency until June 19.

Shopping malls in the Greater Montreal and Joliette regions can reopen as of June 19.

As of June 26, tourists will allowed to visit the Magdalen Islands by car.

Dining in restaurants allowed tomorrow

For most of the province, dining in restaurants and having indoor gatherings will be allowed as of tomorrow.

Montrealers and those living in Joliette and L'Épiphanie will have to wait until June 22.

People will also be allowed to gather indoors in groups of 10 or fewer as long as they continue to keep a safe distance from each other and make sure to clean surfaces.

Only businesses permitted to serve food can reopen this month. There is no word on when bars will be allowed to do the same.

Montreal residents call for pause on evictions

With Quebec's moratorium on evictions set to be lifted next month, residents of Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood are worried the city's tight housing market could leave them with nowhere to go

The Comité d'Action de Parc-Extension drove through the neighbourhood Saturday to call for all evictions to continue to be paused.

Starting July 6, decisions rendered by the province's rental board before March 1 can be enforced. More recent decisions can be enforced as of July 20.

New rules for travelling to Magdalen Islands

Quebec tourists will be allowed to drive through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island to get to the Magdalen Islands as of June 26.

As part of the new regulations, Quebec tourists will need to fill out a government form and have proof of passage on the ferry to and from Souris, P.E.I. They are also required to prove they have somewhere to stay.

On their way there, tourists will be permitted to spend one night in New Brunswick. Once they arrive on P.E.I., they will have to go directly to the Souris ferry terminal, with the exception of stopping for gas.