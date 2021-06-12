COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three new deaths (none in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 372,838 confirmed cases and 11,170 people have died.

There are 227 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 59 in intensive care (no change).

107,501 more vaccine doses were administered in Quebec for a total of 6,595,378.

As of Friday, 77,4 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 11 per cent have received two doses.

Quebec politicians are about to go on their summer break after managing the COVID-19 crisis for the past 15 months.

The National Assembly wrapped up its spring session on Friday. Premier François Legault looked back on his government's management of the crisis, and said he was proud that schools remained open.

"Quebec is one of the only places in the world where schools stayed open so many days," said Legault on Friday, also underlining the third wave didn't hit Quebec as hard as it did in other places.

"We have one of the best vaccination rates and we are in a good position to win the race to the second dose," said Legault. As of Friday, 77.4 per cent of Quebecers had received a first dose of the vaccine, exceeding the 75 per cent goal the government had set for itself.

Opposition parties at the National Assembly are already looking to the 2022 provincial elections and are eager to shift gears and prove they should be running the province

"We've shown we are the only credible alternative for Quebecers who hope to see a government of progress," said the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, Dominique Anglade.

More vaccines on the way

Health Canada announced Friday it will not be allowing the distribution of 300,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine that Canada received in April.

The vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, was being studied following concerns "the drug substance was manufactured at the time a separate batch of vaccines was contaminated by the components of a different vaccine."

In a statement, Health Canada said the shipment of Janssen vaccine did not meet "its rigorous quality standards."

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and General Dany Fortin share a laugh during questioning as they provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was promising, because it only required a single dose to provide 66 per cent efficiency, and could be stored at regular refrigerated temperatures, between two and eight degrees Celsius making the distribution much simpler than other vaccines.

Meanwhile 2.9 million doses of Moderna are expected to arrive next in Canada; Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, the military commander leading vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, is expecting a total of seven million shots by June 21.

Pfizer has also committed to shipping 2.4 million shots, while an AstraZeneca shipment of one million doses is expected during the week of June 28.

