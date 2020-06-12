COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

The latest:

Quebec has 53,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,105 people have died, an increase of 144 cases and 24 deaths from a day earlier. The government says 14 of the newly reported deaths took place before June 3.

There are 871 people in hospital (a decrease of 43), including 114 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Quebec is spending more than $750 million to support the hard-hit tourism industry and promote travel within the province.

Small indoor gatherings and dining in restaurants will be allowed, with certain restrictions, starting June 15 in most of the province and June 22 in Montreal. Bars can't reopen yet, but some are considering doing so anyway.

Quebecers will be able to visit zoos, gardens and farms in the province as of June 19, with health authorities giving the green light for the province to reopen its tourism industry.

On Thursday, the provincial government announced more than $750 million to support the struggling industry and promote travel within the province.

Quebec Treasury Board President Christian Dubé said the intent of the tourism bail-out package is to "provide a bridge for tourist attractions and for hotels to get to next summer," by which time the government hopes international tourists will be able to return.

Masks should be mandatory, epidemiologists say

A group of epidemiologists and other health professionals want the government to make the wearing of masks mandatory in Quebec in all indoor spaces, especially on public transit.

They also want masks to be worn in outdoor spaces where it is hard to keep two metres away from others.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said again Thursday the province is reluctant to make masks obligatory.

The province has strongly encouraged their use but argued making them mandatory would be difficult to police.

Pandemic reveals underlying inequalities in Montreal

Since the start of the pandemic, Montreal districts with higher numbers of Black people and more cramped housing have registered the most cases of COVID-19, according to an analysis by CBC News.

The findings echo similar observations made in other major North American cities, where the novel coronavirus has disproportionately affected the poorest and most racially diverse neighbourhoods.

Unlike in some other jurisdictions, in Canada, public health officials have not disclosed data on the race of COVID-19 patients. That has frustrated community activists like Tiffany Callender, who say such information could have been used to identify and protect vulnerable communities.