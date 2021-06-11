COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Bar terrasses and outdoor sports can reopen, Quebecers aged 60+ can move up 2nd dose appointments
- Quebec reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two new deaths (none in the last 24 hours).
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 372,476 confirmed cases and 11,166 people have died.
- There are 251 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 64 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 84,936 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and 2,777 doses before Wednesday, for a total of 6,385,517 doses administered in Quebec.
- As of Thursday, 76.9% per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 10.1% per cent have received two doses.
Starting today, bar terrasses are allowed to reopen.
For regions in the orange zone, this means a maximum of two adults from different households, or all occupants from one household per table, will be permitted.
But Premier François Legault said starting Monday, most regions — including Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area — will be at the yellow level, at which point people from two different households will be able to gather indoors and bars can reopen.
As the province further loosens restrictions, funerals and weddings with a maximum of 50 people will also be allowed, and after July 8, high school proms will be permitted to take place outdoors with a limit of 250 people.
Starting today, outdoor sports and recreation activities are also allowed, with a cap of 25 people and brief contact.
Surgery backlog
The Quebec government is looking to reduce the province's surgery waiting list to 100,000 patients by March 2023.
Many surgeries were postponed in order to help the province's health network deal with the high number of COVID-19 patients.
Before the pandemic, that list was up to 125,000 patients, but it has since grown. An estimated 145,000 people are now waiting for surgery.
Health officials expect the wait-list to grow to 150,000 by October. At a news conference Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said he wants the list to stabilize by year's end, but the number won't start falling until 2022.
Second dose confusion
Quebecers 60 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé.
But some looking to schedule an earlier appointment have faced problems with the website, and there is also confusion at some walk-in clinics. Wednesday morning, at Palais des congrès, some over 65 were told to come back later.
Other clinics have been accepting people who received their first shot more than eight weeks ago, regardless of their age.
People waiting for a second dose of Moderna will soon have access. The federal government is expecting seven million doses of this vaccine by the end of the month, which means Quebec will get 1.5 million.
WATCH | Montreal doctor warns of potential consequences of large, riotous gatherings
Top COVID-19 stories
- Quebec looks to reduce surgery backlog as waitlist nears 150,000 patients
- Months after launch of the vaccine campaign, some hard-hit areas still struggle with access
- The COVID-19 vaccination blitz for students is in full swing across Quebec, complete with DJs
- Quebec gives high school seniors green light for proms, graduation ceremonies.
- Restaurants, gyms reopen in Montreal as province shifts vaccination effort to schools.
- Ontario—Quebec border reopening is still up in the air
- Parts of Montreal and Laval struggling with low vaccination rates
- Life for elementary and high school students in Quebec could be back to 'normal' in fall.
- Here's where you can get your second AstraZeneca dose.
