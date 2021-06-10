COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebecers 65 and up can move up 2nd dose appointments today
- Quebec reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and eight new deaths (though one was in the last 24 hours).
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 372,287 confirmed cases and 11,164 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).
- There are 257 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 60 in intensive care (no change).
- 74,208 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and 2,862 doses before Tuesday, for a total of 6,309,860 doses administered in Quebec.
- 75 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and nine per cent have received two doses.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to outline the province's plan to resume surgeries at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
He will be joined by Quebec's top hospital official Dr. Lucie Opatrny at the National Assembly at 3:30 p.m.
Many surgeries have been postponed in order to help the province's health network deal with the number of COVID-19 patients.
In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped significantly. There are 257 people in hospital due to the coronavirus, according to the province's latest daily update.
That is the lowest number since late September.
More restrictions to be lifted
Meanwhile, the Quebec government is further loosening restrictions in much of the province, allowing residents to gather with another household indoors starting next Monday.
Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area will be downgraded to yellow zones.
Funerals and weddings with a maximum of 50 people will be allowed, and high school proms will be permitted to take place outdoors with a limit of 250 people.
Vaccination rate keeps rising
As of Wednesday, nearly 80 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have already received their first vaccine or have made an appointment to receive their first jab, said Health Minister Christian Dubé.
People between the ages of 18 and 40, however, are lagging. As of Wednedsay, roughly 195,000 appointments were still needed to reach the goal of 75 per cent.
People looking to schedule an earlier second dose have been running into technical issues with Quebec's Clic Santé website.
The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that seniors that are having trouble should first ask a loved one for help setting up the appointment.
If that doesn't work, there may be missing client data in the computer system. The ministry says people could try going to a walk-in clinic to sort out the issues, and maybe get a second dose there if the right one is available. The other option, the ministry says, is to simply wait until your original appointment time to get your second does.
Quebecers 65 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé.
WATCH | Montreal doctor warns of potential consequences of large, riotous gatherings
Top COVID-19 stories
- Months after launch of the vaccine campaign, some hard-hit areas still struggle with access
- The COVID-19 vaccination blitz for students is in full swing across Quebec, complete with DJs
- Quebec gives high school seniors green light for proms, graduation ceremonies.
- Restaurants, gyms reopen in Montreal as province shifts vaccination effort to schools.
- Montreal's public health director urges people to continue to avoid private gatherings
- Parts of Montreal and Laval struggling with low vaccination rates
- Life for elementary and high school students in Quebec could be back to 'normal' in fall.
- Here's where you can get your second AstraZeneca dose.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?