COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and eight new deaths (though one was in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 372,287 confirmed cases and 11,164 people have died (a decrease of one because a previous death is no longer attributed to COVID-19).

There are 257 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 60 in intensive care (no change).

74,208 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and 2,862 doses before Tuesday, for a total of 6,309,860 doses administered in Quebec.

75 per cent of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and nine per cent have received two doses.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to outline the province's plan to resume surgeries at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

He will be joined by Quebec's top hospital official Dr. Lucie Opatrny at the National Assembly at 3:30 p.m.

Many surgeries have been postponed in order to help the province's health network deal with the number of COVID-19 patients.

That is the lowest number since late September.

More restrictions to be lifted

Meanwhile, the Quebec government is further loosening restrictions in much of the province, allowing residents to gather with another household indoors starting next Monday.

Montreal, Laval and much of the surrounding area will be downgraded to yellow zones .

Funerals and weddings with a maximum of 50 people will be allowed, and high school proms will be permitted to take place outdoors with a limit of 250 people.

Vaccination rate keeps rising

As of Wednesday, nearly 80 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have already received their first vaccine or have made an appointment to receive their first jab, said Health Minister Christian Dubé.

People between the ages of 18 and 40, however, are lagging. As of Wednedsay, roughly 195,000 appointments were still needed to reach the goal of 75 per cent.

People looking to schedule an earlier second dose have been running into technical issues with Quebec's Clic Santé website.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that seniors that are having trouble should first ask a loved one for help setting up the appointment.

If that doesn't work, there may be missing client data in the computer system. The ministry says people could try going to a walk-in clinic to sort out the issues, and maybe get a second dose there if the right one is available. The other option, the ministry says, is to simply wait until your original appointment time to get your second does.

Quebecers 65 and over are now eligible to move up their second vaccination appointment through the online booking system Clic Santé .

