COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death (which did not occur in the past 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 370,319 confirmed cases and 11,128 people have died.

There are 362 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 89 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

79,798 more vaccine doses have been administered, for a total of 5,583,075 since Dec. 14.

As Quebecers in many regions are enjoying a host of new freedoms, Premier François Legault is scheduled to provide an update this afternoon.

Legault's news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

As of yesterday, people in the Quebec City region, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Outaouais are now able to dine inside restaurants and go to the gym. People in Montreal and Laval have to wait until at least June 7. The same goes for certain communities in the Chaudière-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Eastern Townships.

First dose available without appointment at Big O

Montrealers who have yet to get a shot of COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at the Olympic Stadium without appointments.

Until further notice, walk-ins for first doses will be accepted everyday at the Big O from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health board for the eastern part of the island, says they will notify people on Twitter whenever they run out of doses.

No prom, but good news for higher education

Quebec's Health Ministry has come out with guidelines for school graduation ceremonies, stipulating that they are to take place on school property, not in rented venues and that activities should be organized during school hours, within classroom bubbles only.

Proms or end-of-year dances are not permitted.

According to the government, students can take class photos but only in their class bubble. When it comes to signing yearbooks, this is allowed as long as each student uses their own pen.

But those students moving up to CEGEP in the fall will have something to look forward to.

Physical distancing will not be required for Quebec's CEGEP and university students if all goes as planned, announced the province's minister of higher education, Danielle McCann, on Monday.

Students will be allowed to sit within one metre of each other in classrooms and as close as they want in common spaces as long as 75 per cent of youth, aged 16 to 29, have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

"We have to go to Clic Santé, we have to talk about it, we have to get this vaccine," said McCann during a news conference. "What a victory it would be, at the start of the fall, if we had succeeded in this great challenge."

WATCH | How vaccines make their way to the population:

How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm CBC News Montreal 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here. 3:55

