COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, are expected to announce stricter regulations for bars at a 1 p.m. news conference today.

These new regulations could include earlier closing times for bars and a mandatory register for customers to sign, in order to make contact tracing easier in case of an outbreak, sources told Radio-Canada.

Quebec announced it would crack down on venues earlier this week, after several young people in the Montérégie tested positive for COVID-19, some of whom had visited a local bar.

