COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Provincial health authorities expected to announce new regulations on bars this afternoon
- Quebec has 56,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,603 people have died, an increase of 82 cases and 13 deaths from a day earlier. Seven deaths from before June 30 were also reported Wednesday.
- There are 331 people in hospital (a decrease of 16), including 27 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, are expected to announce stricter regulations for bars at a 1 p.m. news conference today.
These new regulations could include earlier closing times for bars and a mandatory register for customers to sign, in order to make contact tracing easier in case of an outbreak, sources told Radio-Canada.
Quebec announced it would crack down on venues earlier this week, after several young people in the Montérégie tested positive for COVID-19, some of whom had visited a local bar.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A spike in COVID-19 cases on Montreal's South Shore has some businesses closing temporarily as health authorities track the outbreak. A mobile testing clinic will be set up at a community centre in Mercier today.
- Via Rail is cutting about 1,000 jobs amid struggles over the pandemic.
- How risky is a manicure? Your COVID-19 questions answered.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.