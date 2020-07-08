COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec has 55,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,590 people have died, an increase of 60 cases and nine deaths from a day earlier. Four deaths from before June 29 were also reported Tuesday.

There are 347 people in hospital (a decrease of 30), including 26 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

A spike in COVID-19 cases on Montreal's South Shore has some businesses closing temporarily as health authorities track the outbreak.

A mobile site will be set up at the Centre Roger-Tougas in the town of Mercier from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Mercier residents do not need an appointment to go.

Top COVID-19 stories today

Quebec officials are hinting the province will soon make masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces.

Workers with the Canadian Red Cross are providing reinforcements at Quebec's long-term care homes, the site of the majority of deaths related to COVID-19.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says masks will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces starting July 27.

Quebec's moratorium on evictions is gradually being lifted as of this week.