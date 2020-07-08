COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Health authorities are ramping up testing and some businesses have closed temporarily after an outbreak on the South Shore.
- Quebec has 55,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,590 people have died, an increase of 60 cases and nine deaths from a day earlier. Four deaths from before June 29 were also reported Tuesday.
- There are 347 people in hospital (a decrease of 30), including 26 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
A spike in COVID-19 cases on Montreal's South Shore has some businesses closing temporarily as health authorities track the outbreak.
A mobile site will be set up at the Centre Roger-Tougas in the town of Mercier from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Mercier residents do not need an appointment to go.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec officials are hinting the province will soon make masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces.
- Workers with the Canadian Red Cross are providing reinforcements at Quebec's long-term care homes, the site of the majority of deaths related to COVID-19.
- Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says masks will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces starting July 27.
- Quebec's moratorium on evictions is gradually being lifted as of this week.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
