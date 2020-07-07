COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec has 55,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,577 people have died, an increase of 74 cases and three deaths.

There are 377 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 25 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says her administration is drafting a bylaw that would make it mandatory to wear a face covering in enclosed public places.

Plante said the city intends to have the bylaw in place by July 27, but there will be a grace period before it's enforced. It will apply to indoor spaces such as shops, sports facilities, libraries, bars and restaurants.

Top COVID-19 stories today