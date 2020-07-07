COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Montreal is set to make masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces by July 27.
- Quebec has 55,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,577 people have died, an increase of 74 cases and three deaths.
- There are 377 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 25 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says her administration is drafting a bylaw that would make it mandatory to wear a face covering in enclosed public places.
Plante said the city intends to have the bylaw in place by July 27, but there will be a grace period before it's enforced. It will apply to indoor spaces such as shops, sports facilities, libraries, bars and restaurants.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec's health minister says the province will not hesitate to shut down bars, nightclubs and other gathering places if they don't comply with COVID-19 regulations.
- A spike in new COVID-19 infections on the South Shore has been linked to two house parties and a bar.
- Is it safe for the elderly to go to the dentist? An infectious disease specialist answers common COVID-19 questions.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
