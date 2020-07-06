COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec has 55,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,574 people have died, an increase of 79 cases and eight deaths. The government says seven of those newly reported deaths took place before June 27.

There are 371 people in hospital, including 26 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

The Saint-Jérôme regional hospital has suspended most visits indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the public health director, will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 1 p.m. today.

Multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 attended Brossard bar

Public health authorities in the Montérégie are calling on people who visited Mile Public House last Tuesday night to get tested for COVID-19.

Five people who were inside and on the patio of the establishment, which is at the DIX30 shopping centre, between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. June 30 have since tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Mile Public House says the establishment is working closely with health authorities to follow the situation.

With 7,928 cases of COVID-19 so far, the Montérégie is Quebec's second-hardest hit region, after Montreal.

PPE Portrait Project humanizes nurses in full gear

The nurses of the MUHC's Royal Victoria Hospital intensive-care unit are now wearing pictures of themselves so that patients and colleagues can recognize them through their face masks, shields and hospital gowns.

Lanyards with laminated photos are meant to be worn outside of patients' rooms, so nurses can recognize each other, and for when they speak to family members. When the nurses go inside the rooms, they put sanitized stickers on the gown that goes over their scrubs.

Future uncertain for Montreal nightclub owners

After being closed for more than three months because of COVID-19, nightclubs have had to completely change gears in order to respect the province's safety guidelines.

This means that, among other things, dancing will not be allowed, and clients will have to remain seated.

Some nightclub owners are afraid that, without the draw of dancing, they may not be able to survive the summer.