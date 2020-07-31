COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,131 confirmed cases and 5,673 people have died.

There are 208 people in hospital (an increase of 18), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of nine). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

CBC News asked 170 health experts in Montreal to guess when they think life will return to a pre-pandemic normal.

Their answers varied widely, reflecting the many unknowns of the disease, like the development of a vaccine and what the long-term effects will be.

Most respondents — 48 of the 128 who answered — declined to give a time range, saying it depends entirely on a vaccine. But a large portion (42 people) guessed that it would take at least one year, while an optimistic 26 thought that within a year things could resume their usual rhythm.

Top COVID-19 stories today