COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
When will life return to normal? Montreal health experts weigh in
- Quebec reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,131 confirmed cases and 5,673 people have died.
- There are 208 people in hospital (an increase of 18), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of nine). Here's a guide to the numbers.
CBC News asked 170 health experts in Montreal to guess when they think life will return to a pre-pandemic normal.
Their answers varied widely, reflecting the many unknowns of the disease, like the development of a vaccine and what the long-term effects will be.
Most respondents — 48 of the 128 who answered — declined to give a time range, saying it depends entirely on a vaccine. But a large portion (42 people) guessed that it would take at least one year, while an optimistic 26 thought that within a year things could resume their usual rhythm.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
