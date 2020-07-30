COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,073 confirmed cases and 5,670 people have died.

There are 190 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including nine in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal has conducted an informal survey of 170 medical doctors, epidemiologists, public health experts and medical researchers.

Of the 170 who answered, two-thirds indicated that a second wave was "very likely." A further 24 per cent said it was "somewhat likely."

But the good news, many of them said, is that the severity and duration can be kept under control and that it is not a foregone conclusion that Quebec will again fare worse than the rest of the country.

Top COVID-19 stories today