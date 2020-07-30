COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Montreal health experts surveyed by CBC News say second wave is coming, but there is good news
- Quebec reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,073 confirmed cases and 5,670 people have died.
- There are 190 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including nine in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
CBC Montreal has conducted an informal survey of 170 medical doctors, epidemiologists, public health experts and medical researchers.
Of the 170 who answered, two-thirds indicated that a second wave was "very likely." A further 24 per cent said it was "somewhat likely."
But the good news, many of them said, is that the severity and duration can be kept under control and that it is not a foregone conclusion that Quebec will again fare worse than the rest of the country.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Emails show that early in the pandemic, Quebec didn't follow expert advice to expand quarantine order.
- A Héma-Québec study has found COVID-19 antibodies don't last long.
- SAQ closes three retail outlets north of Montreal after eight employees catch COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
