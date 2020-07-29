COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,897 confirmed cases and 5,670 people have died.

There are 193 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including eight in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

South Shore public health authorities say 28 children and staff who were at a day camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and people on a mailing list for the camp, the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre said it suspects even more transmission via asymptomatic carriers may have happened at Charlot l'Escargot.

Last week, regional health authorities began investigating after a counsellor and multiple children who were at the camp tested positive for the virus.

All children and employees who were at the day camp between July 13 and July 21 must isolate at home for a minimum of 14 days from the last time they attended the camp.

