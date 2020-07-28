COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,728 confirmed cases and 5,667 people have died.

There are 200 people in hospital (an increase of three), including seven in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault called on younger Quebecers to be more vigilant Monday, as they have accounted for a disproportionate number of recent infections.

In late June and early July, daily new cases in Quebec stayed mostly below 100, but since July 15 those figures have returned to the 150 range.

Guilbault said Quebecers aged 15 to 34 have made up "a very significant proportion" of new cases in recent days.

Guilbault said that age group's behaviour will determine how the next chapter of the pandemic unfolds in the province, and urged them to be "influencers" among their peers, encouraging physical distancing and wearing face coverings.

