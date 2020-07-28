COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebecers 15 to 34 have made up "very significant proportion" of new cases, deputy premier says
- Quebec reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,728 confirmed cases and 5,667 people have died.
- There are 200 people in hospital (an increase of three), including seven in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault called on younger Quebecers to be more vigilant Monday, as they have accounted for a disproportionate number of recent infections.
In late June and early July, daily new cases in Quebec stayed mostly below 100, but since July 15 those figures have returned to the 150 range.
Guilbault said Quebecers aged 15 to 34 have made up "a very significant proportion" of new cases in recent days.
Guilbault said that age group's behaviour will determine how the next chapter of the pandemic unfolds in the province, and urged them to be "influencers" among their peers, encouraging physical distancing and wearing face coverings.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
