COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,583 confirmed cases and 5,667 people have died.

There are 197 people in hospital (a decrease of 9), including 10 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault and provincial health authorities will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec at 1 p.m. today. They are expected to address the uptick in cases among young people.

The two-week grace period allowing public transit users to get used to Quebec's mandatory mask rules is officially over.

While masks have been mandatory for public transit uses over the age of 12 since July 13, anyone not wearing one was allowed on up until now, but reminded of the rules.

Starting today, authorities can be called in for passengers who refuse to wear a mask, and they can be barred from entering.

Top COVID-19 stories today