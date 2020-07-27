COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Public transit users without a mask can be refused service starting today
- Quebec reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,583 confirmed cases and 5,667 people have died.
- There are 197 people in hospital (a decrease of 9), including 10 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault and provincial health authorities will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec at 1 p.m. today. They are expected to address the uptick in cases among young people.
The two-week grace period allowing public transit users to get used to Quebec's mandatory mask rules is officially over.
While masks have been mandatory for public transit uses over the age of 12 since July 13, anyone not wearing one was allowed on up until now, but reminded of the rules.
Starting today, authorities can be called in for passengers who refuse to wear a mask, and they can be barred from entering.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of NFL season in order to continue front-line work.
- How Quebec's new mandatory masks rule works.
- Quebec to allow larger public gatherings.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
