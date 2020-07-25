COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
NFL offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who who has a medical degree from McGill University and has been working on the front lines in Quebec over the summer, says if he is going to take any health risks, it will be to help patients.
Canadian Duvernay-Tardif opts out of NFL season in order to continue front-line medical work
- Quebec reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,243 confirmed cases and 5,663 people have died.
- There are 220 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl with Kansas City earlier this year, is exercising an opt-out clause for the upcoming NFL season.
Duvernay-Tardif, who who has a medical degree from McGill University and has been working on the health-care front lines in Quebec over the summer, said if he is going to take any health risks, it will be to help patients.
Top COVID-19 stories this weekend
- A report by Quebec's workplace safety board into the COVID-19 death of a patient attendant says the hospital where he worked took adequate measures. Nguyen's union is challenging that conclusion.
- The City of Sherbrooke, Que. has given the go-ahead for a baseball game with 300 spectators this weekend. The mayor says the province's limits on outdoor gatherings are in fact only a recommendation.
- The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix has been officially cancelled, after being postponed due to the pandemic.
- An initiation party in Lachine for new lifeguards leads to pool closures, COVID testing.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
