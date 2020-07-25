COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,243 confirmed cases and 5,663 people have died.

There are 220 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl with Kansas City earlier this year, is exercising an opt-out clause for the upcoming NFL season.

Duvernay-Tardif, who who has a medical degree from McGill University and has been working on the health-care front lines in Quebec over the summer, said if he is going to take any health risks, it will be to help patients.

