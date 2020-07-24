COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,080 confirmed cases and 5,662 people have died.

There are 221 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

The maximum number of people who can attend indoor or outdoor events in public venues will increase from 50 to 250 on Aug. 3, the Quebec government announced Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the government said the change was recommended by public health authorities and that the established rules for physical distancing and hygiene will remain in effect.

