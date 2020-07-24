COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Quebec will allow public gatherings of up to 250 people starting Aug. 3.
- Quebec reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 58,080 confirmed cases and 5,662 people have died.
- There are 221 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 14 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
The maximum number of people who can attend indoor or outdoor events in public venues will increase from 50 to 250 on Aug. 3, the Quebec government announced Thursday afternoon.
In a news release, the government said the change was recommended by public health authorities and that the established rules for physical distancing and hygiene will remain in effect.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering in enclosed public spaces.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
