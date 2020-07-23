COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Parents wary of return to class this fall consider home-schooling
- Quebec reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,938 confirmed cases and 5,662 people have died.
- There are 235 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 16 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Eve Mendelovitch is one of many parents in the province who says the the odds of sending her kids back to school this fall are slim to none.
Mendelovitch, who is immunocompromised and lives with her 73-year-old mother, is looking for guidance on home-schooling instead, and she isn't the only one.
Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, more than 500 parents have asked to join the Québec Association for Home-Based Education (AQED) Facebook group.
The government announced in June that students in preschool to Grade 9 would be headed back to classrooms this September.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering in enclosed public spaces.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
