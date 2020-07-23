COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,938 confirmed cases and 5,662 people have died.

There are 235 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 16 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Eve Mendelovitch is one of many parents in the province who says the the odds of sending her kids back to school this fall are slim to none.

Mendelovitch, who is immunocompromised and lives with her 73-year-old mother, is looking for guidance on home-schooling instead, and she isn't the only one.

Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, more than 500 parents have asked to join the Québec Association for Home-Based Education (AQED) Facebook group.

The government announced in June that students in preschool to Grade 9 would be headed back to classrooms this September.

