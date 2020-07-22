COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,796 confirmed cases and 5,658 people have died.

There are 247 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

The province recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June 11 Tuesday, with 180 new cases.

As the number of cases continues to trend upwards, some Quebec experts are weighing in on the possible reasons behind this increase.

Many in the province have been quick to blame the uptick on the reopening of bars last month, while others believe private gatherings are the cause.

The five-day rolling average of new cases in Quebec has climbed from 70 to 159 this month.

