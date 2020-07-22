COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
The five-day rolling average of new cases in Quebec has more than doubled this month
- Quebec reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,796 confirmed cases and 5,658 people have died.
- There are 247 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
The province recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June 11 Tuesday, with 180 new cases.
As the number of cases continues to trend upwards, some Quebec experts are weighing in on the possible reasons behind this increase.
Many in the province have been quick to blame the uptick on the reopening of bars last month, while others believe private gatherings are the cause.
The five-day rolling average of new cases in Quebec has climbed from 70 to 159 this month.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A South Shore day camp has closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Montreal teen opens pop-up PPE store to help community during pandemic.
- International students misinformed about pandemic-related change to work rules.
- Just for Laughs moves online as COVID-19 forces organizers to start from scratch.
- Do religious face coverings count as masks? Your COVID-19 questions answered.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering in enclosed public spaces.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
