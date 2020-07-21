COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Asylum seekers at forefront of COVID-19 battle still waiting for word they will be allowed to stay
- Quebec reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,616 confirmed cases and 5,657 people have died.
- There are 251 people in hospital (no change from a day earlier), including 17 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Nearly two months after Quebec Premier François Legault said he would consider giving asylum seekers who work in long-term care homes a chance to stay in the province, hundreds are still waiting for news on the situation.
At the height of the pandemic, long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) relied on orderlies from temp agencies to meet residents' increasing needs.
Back in May, Legault asked the immigration minister to look at the situation, on a case-by-case basis, as a way of saying "thank you."
But Frantz André — who helped found the Action Committee for People without Status — said Monday hundreds of asylum seekers are still anxiously waiting to find out whether or not they can stay.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is now mandatory to wear a mask or face covering in enclosed public spaces.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
