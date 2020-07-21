COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,616 confirmed cases and 5,657 people have died.

There are 251 people in hospital (no change from a day earlier), including 17 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Nearly two months after Quebec Premier François Legault said he would consider giving asylum seekers who work in long-term care homes a chance to stay in the province, hundreds are still waiting for news on the situation.

At the height of the pandemic, long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) relied on orderlies from temp agencies to meet residents' increasing needs.

Back in May, Legault asked the immigration minister to look at the situation, on a case-by-case basis, as a way of saying "thank you."

But Frantz André — who helped found the Action Committee for People without Status — said Monday hundreds of asylum seekers are still anxiously waiting to find out whether or not they can stay.

