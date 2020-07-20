COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Premier says 'vast majority' of the province is adhering to new face mask regulations
- Quebec reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,466 confirmed cases and 5,655 people have died.
- There are 251 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec's new mandatory mask rule went into effect over the weekend with widespread support from customers and merchants, as well as some small but vocal resistance.
Premier François Legault announced the province-wide rule last week. It requires face coverings in indoor public spaces, such as stores, restaurants and office buildings.
In a tweet Sunday, Legault said the majority of Quebecers have been adhering to the new rules.
"I'm so proud of the solidarity of Quebecers," he wrote.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
