COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,466 confirmed cases and 5,655 people have died.

There are 251 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec's new mandatory mask rule went into effect over the weekend with widespread support from customers and merchants, as well as some small but vocal resistance.

Premier François Legault announced the province-wide rule last week. It requires face coverings in indoor public spaces, such as stores, restaurants and office buildings.

In a tweet Sunday, Legault said the majority of Quebecers have been adhering to the new rules.

"I'm so proud of the solidarity of Quebecers," he wrote.

