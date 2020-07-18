COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported Sunday 166 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 57,466 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, and 5,655 people have died.

There are currently 251 people in Quebec hospitals being treated for COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous 24 hours. There are 18 people in intensive care, an increase of three. Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province. The new measure is kicking in as Quebec witnesses a slow but steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"It's better to wear a mask than to be confined at home," said Premier François Legault as he made the announcement last Monday.

Here are the answers to some of your questions about when exactly the rules apply and how they will be enforced.

