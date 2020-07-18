COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Masks mandatory in indoor public spaces starting today
- Quebec has 57,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,647 people have died, an increase of 141 cases and one death.
- There are 260 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 16 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province. The new measure is kicking in as Quebec witnesses a slow but steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
"It's better to wear a mask than to be confined at home," said Premier François Legault as he made the announcement last Monday.
Here are the answers to some of your questions about when exactly the rules apply and how they will be enforced.
Top COVID-19 stories today
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
