COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec has 57,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,647 people have died, an increase of 141 cases and one death.

There are 260 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 16 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province. The new measure is kicking in as Quebec witnesses a slow but steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"It's better to wear a mask than to be confined at home," said Premier François Legault as he made the announcement last Monday.

Here are the answers to some of your questions about when exactly the rules apply and how they will be enforced.

Top COVID-19 stories today