COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec has 57,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,646 people have died, an increase of 142 cases and 10 deaths. The total includes one death from before July 8.

There are 277 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 20 in intensive care (no change from a day earlier). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said that if public health officials provide clear data linking the uptick in new COVID-19 cases to the reopening of bars, he could shut them down again.

After calling on bar-goers on the island of Montreal to get tested for COVID-19, Quebec reported 142 new cases Thursday — its highest daily total since June 24.

Montreal's public health authority has confirmed there have been 45 cases tied to 14 bars so far.

