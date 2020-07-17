COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Health minister may close bars if there's proof they're behind rise in COVID-19 cases
- Quebec has 57,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,646 people have died, an increase of 142 cases and 10 deaths. The total includes one death from before July 8.
- There are 277 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 20 in intensive care (no change from a day earlier). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said that if public health officials provide clear data linking the uptick in new COVID-19 cases to the reopening of bars, he could shut them down again.
After calling on bar-goers on the island of Montreal to get tested for COVID-19, Quebec reported 142 new cases Thursday — its highest daily total since June 24.
Montreal's public health authority has confirmed there have been 45 cases tied to 14 bars so far.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
