COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec has 56,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,636 people have died, an increase of 129 cases and three deaths from a day earlier.

There are 285 people in hospital (a decrease of ten), including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

New COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Montreal, as people line up around the block to get tested and the provincial government struggles to catch up to the demand.

Public health officials in Montreal have been asking for the government to increase testing sites after their call last Saturday for everyone who'd been in a bar in the city since July 1 to get tested.

