COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Montreal will open more COVID-19 testing sites, after bar-goers line up for hours to get tested.
Montreal to open more COVID-19 testing sites, after bar-goers line up for hours to get tested
- Quebec has 56,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,636 people have died, an increase of 129 cases and three deaths from a day earlier.
- There are 285 people in hospital (a decrease of ten), including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
New COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Montreal, as people line up around the block to get tested and the provincial government struggles to catch up to the demand.
Public health officials in Montreal have been asking for the government to increase testing sites after their call last Saturday for everyone who'd been in a bar in the city since July 1 to get tested.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Some Quebec workers will be allowed to return to their offices as of Saturday.
- With a shot at the Stanley Cup, the Habs happily adjust to COVID-19 protocols.
- The public health director for Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine is asking visitors to wear masks and respect physical distancing.
- Watch: Family members and staff at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval laid 101 flowers Wednesday, in honour of the seniors who lost their lives in the long-term care home hit hardest by COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.