COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Montreal public health is calling for more testing facilities after handful of outbreaks in city's bars
- Quebec has 56,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,633 people have died, an increase of 109 cases and five deaths from a day earlier.
- There are 295 people in hospital (a decrease of ten), including 21 in intensive care (no change from a day earlier). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Public health officials in Montreal are calling for more testing facilities as thousands of young adults respond to a citywide call to get checked out if they've been to a bar in the past month.
The call went out Saturday afternoon following reports of possible outbreaks at a handful of bars in the Montreal area.
Dr. David Kaiser, a physician with the public health authority for the island of Montreal, said testing has increased by 50 per cent since last week, especially among 20- to 39-year-olds.
Around 3,000 people have been tested in the last two days in Montreal.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
