COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec has 56,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,633 people have died, an increase of 109 cases and five deaths from a day earlier.

There are 295 people in hospital (a decrease of ten), including 21 in intensive care (no change from a day earlier). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Public health officials in Montreal are calling for more testing facilities as thousands of young adults respond to a citywide call to get checked out if they've been to a bar in the past month.

The call went out Saturday afternoon following reports of possible outbreaks at a handful of bars in the Montreal area.

Dr. David Kaiser, a physician with the public health authority for the island of Montreal, said testing has increased by 50 per cent since last week, especially among 20- to 39-year-olds.

Around 3,000 people have been tested in the last two days in Montreal.

Top COVID-19 stories today