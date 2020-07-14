COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Averaging about 100 new cases per day, premier confirms the province is seeing slight increase
- Quebec has 56,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,628 people have died, an increase of 100 cases and one death from a day earlier.
- There are 305 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 21 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Premier François Legault confirmed Monday that Quebec is witnessing a slight increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19.
After having dropped almost steadily since mid-May, the five-day rolling average of new cases began to rise in late June. Quebec is now registering about 100 new cases per day.
This increase has coincided with the reopening of bars and nightclubs in the Montreal area. Health officials in the city have linked nine bars to about a dozen cases so far.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces in the province starting Saturday.
- It is now mandatory to wear a mask on public transit.
- The federal government is extending the emergency wage subsidy program for businesses to December.
- Genetic detectives begin work to trace the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
