COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec has 56,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,628 people have died, an increase of 100 cases and one death from a day earlier.

There are 305 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 21 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Premier François Legault confirmed Monday that Quebec is witnessing a slight increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19.

After having dropped almost steadily since mid-May, the five-day rolling average of new cases began to rise in late June. Quebec is now registering about 100 new cases per day.

This increase has coincided with the reopening of bars and nightclubs in the Montreal area. Health officials in the city have linked nine bars to about a dozen cases so far.

