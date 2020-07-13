COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Premier François Legault will announce mandatory mask regulations for all indoor public spaces this afternoon, sources told Radio-Canada.
Premier will announce mandatory mask regulations this afternoon, Radio-Canada reports
- Quebec has 56,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,627 people have died, an increase of 114 cases and seven deaths from a day earlier. The total includes four deaths from before July 4.
- There are 306 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Masks or face coverings will soon be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Quebec, Radio-Canada has confirmed.
Premier François Legault is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 1 p.m.
According to Radio-Canada sources, the regulation could come into effect as early as July 18.
As of this morning, commuters across the province must wear masks while taking public transit.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Montreal public health officials are calling on everyone who has visited or worked at a bar in the city since July 1 to get tested for COVID-19.
- Montrealers who live alone share stories of pandemic isolation.
- As COVID-19 prevents international travel, shops, take-out restaurants and other businesses on Île d'Orléans are seeing a boom in tourism from Quebecers.
- Close to 9,000 Canadians have died from COVID-19 since early March. CBC News has gathered tributes to them from family, friends and colleagues.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
