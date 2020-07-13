COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec has 56,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,627 people have died, an increase of 114 cases and seven deaths from a day earlier. The total includes four deaths from before July 4.

There are 306 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Masks or face coverings will soon be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Quebec, Radio-Canada has confirmed.

Premier François Legault is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 1 p.m.

According to Radio-Canada sources, the regulation could come into effect as early as July 18.

As of this morning, commuters across the province must wear masks while taking public transit.

