COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Premier François Legault will announce mandatory mask regulations for all indoor public spaces this afternoon, sources told Radio-Canada.

People wear face masks as they walk by a sign for a metro in Montreal Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press )
  • Quebec has 56,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,627 people have died, an increase of 114 cases and seven deaths from a day earlier. The total includes four deaths from before July 4. 
  • There are 306 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list

Masks or face coverings will soon be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Quebec, Radio-Canada has confirmed. 

Premier François Legault is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 1 p.m. 

According to Radio-Canada sources, the regulation could come into effect as early as July 18. 

As of this morning, commuters across the province must wear masks while taking public transit.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit. 
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

