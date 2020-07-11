COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Montérégie towns make masks mandatory, new rules for bars in effect
- Quebec has 56,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,612 people have died, an increase of 100 cases and two deaths from a day earlier.
- There are 317 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 24 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
Mercier, south of Montreal, is the latest city to make masks mandatory, after an outbreak in the community linked to two parties in the Montérégie and a bar on Montreal's South Shore.
As of Friday, Saint-Chrysostome made it mandatory to wear masks inside businesses, and masks are also now mandatory in enclosed public spaces in Ormstown, also in the Montérégie.
More than 80 cases are linked to the parties, according to public health officials.
Officials in the region are expecting hundreds of people at a mobile COVID-19 test site Saturday.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Health officials in the Montérégie are scrambling to contain an outbreak caused by large parties.
- Bars in Quebec now have to close by 1 a.m. and operate at no more than half capacity, following a flare-up of COVID-19 infections partially linked to an evening at a bar on Montreal's South Shore.
- Masks will be mandatory on public transit across the province starting Monday, but it's still unclear how that will be enforced. On July 20, front-door boarding and ticket validation resumes on about 40 STM bus lines serving downtown Montreal.
- There are five seniors' care facilities in Canada where more than 40 per cent of residents died during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a CBC News investigation has found. Four of these residences are in the Montreal area.
- The mayor of Côte Saint-Luc says the suburb's mandatory mask bylaw has been a success. While Quebec says a provincewide announcement on masks is coming soon, two South Shore municipalities, Saint-Chrysostome and Ormstown, have made wearing masks indoors mandatory as of Friday.
- How does COVID-19 affect the vascular system? A cardiac surgeon explains.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.