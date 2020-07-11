COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec has 56,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,612 people have died, an increase of 100 cases and two deaths from a day earlier.

There are 317 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 24 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Mercier, south of Montreal, is the latest city to make masks mandatory, after an outbreak in the community linked to two parties in the Montérégie and a bar on Montreal's South Shore.

As of Friday, Saint-Chrysostome made it mandatory to wear masks inside businesses, and masks are also now mandatory in enclosed public spaces in Ormstown, also in the Montérégie.

More than 80 cases are linked to the parties, according to public health officials.

Officials in the region are expecting hundreds of people at a mobile COVID-19 test site Saturday.

Top COVID-19 stories today