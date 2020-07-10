COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
New rules for Quebec bars coming into effect today
- Quebec has 56,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,609 people have died, an increase of 137 cases and two deaths from a day earlier. Four deaths from before July 1 were also reported Wednesday.
- There are 308 people in hospital (a decrease of 23), including 27 in intensive care (no change from a day earlier). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Starting today, bars in Quebec will have to close by 1 a.m. and operate at no more than half capacity, following a flare-up of COVID-19 infections linked to a bar and two house parties on Montreal's South Shore.
Last call for alcoholic beverages will be at midnight instead of 3 a.m., and bars must be cleared of customers an hour later.
Customers must also remain seated at tables and no dancing is allowed.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
