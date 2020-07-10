COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec has 56,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,609 people have died, an increase of 137 cases and two deaths from a day earlier. Four deaths from before July 1 were also reported Wednesday.

There are 308 people in hospital (a decrease of 23), including 27 in intensive care (no change from a day earlier). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Starting today, bars in Quebec will have to close by 1 a.m. and operate at no more than half capacity, following a flare-up of COVID-19 infections linked to a bar and two house parties on Montreal's South Shore.

Last call for alcoholic beverages will be at midnight instead of 3 a.m., and bars must be cleared of customers an hour later.

Customers must also remain seated at tables and no dancing is allowed.

Top COVID-19 stories today

There are five seniors' care facilities in Canada where more than 40 per cent of residents died during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a CBC News investigation has found. Four of these residences are in the Montreal area.

The mayor of Côte Saint-Luc says the suburb's mandatory mask bylaw has been a success. While Quebec says a provincewide announcement on masks is coming soon, the South Shore municipality of Saint-Chrysostome is making masks mandatory inside businesses as of today. One of two house parties linked to the rise of infections in the region happened in the town.

How does COVID-19 affect the vascular system? A cardiac surgeon explains.