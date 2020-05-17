COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec has 55,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,503 people have died. Since Monday, the government reported an increase of 68 new cases and 18 deaths.

There are 435 people in hospital, including 38 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Places of worship have reopened in the province with new regulations.

July 1 is moving day for many Montrealers, and the realities of the city's housing crisis are often more apparent as people are squeezed by perennially low vacancy rates and ever-rising rents.

The COVID-19 pandemic only makes the situation more difficult. Housing advocates say the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis, putting some people already struggling to cover their rent out of work.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has promised to put people with nowhere to go up in hotels and store their belongings in municipal buildings if needed. So far, about 160 households have asked for assistance from Montreal's housing office.

Masks to become mandatory on public transit

As of July 13, people will be required to wear a mask when taking public transit in Quebec.

Premier François Legault said there will be a two-week grace period before authorities will begin enforcing the measure.

But, he added, there will be no fines for people who disobey the new rule, nor will police be specifically tasked with enforcing it.