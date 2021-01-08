COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 2,519 new cases on Thursday and 74 more deaths, 16 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 220,518 confirmed cases and 8,562 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,380 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 202 in intensive care.

9,960 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 48,632.

Tonight will be the last night Quebecers can go on an evening walk or head to the grocery store after 8 p.m., with the four-week overnight curfew officially coming into effect tomorrow.

And while Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's health director, acknowledged Wednesday there is no hard scientific evidence to support a curfew's effectiveness, some experts believe it could help slow down the province's ever-increasing case numbers.

The province has also provided more details on its COVID-19 vaccine plans for the population.

According to the Health Ministry, the province plans to vaccinate 250,000 people on its priority list between now and Feb. 8, when the enhanced lockdown measures are expected to be lifted.

More specifically, the province plans to reach its target of vaccinating 75 per cent of CHSLD residents, or 30,000 people, by Jan. 25.

