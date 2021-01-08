COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Overnight curfew goes into effect tomorrow, vaccine plans clarified
- Quebec reported 2,519 new cases on Thursday and 74 more deaths, 16 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 220,518 confirmed cases and 8,562 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,380 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 202 in intensive care.
- 9,960 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 48,632.
Tonight will be the last night Quebecers can go on an evening walk or head to the grocery store after 8 p.m., with the four-week overnight curfew officially coming into effect tomorrow.
And while Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's health director, acknowledged Wednesday there is no hard scientific evidence to support a curfew's effectiveness, some experts believe it could help slow down the province's ever-increasing case numbers.
The province has also provided more details on its COVID-19 vaccine plans for the population.
According to the Health Ministry, the province plans to vaccinate 250,000 people on its priority list between now and Feb. 8, when the enhanced lockdown measures are expected to be lifted.
More specifically, the province plans to reach its target of vaccinating 75 per cent of CHSLD residents, or 30,000 people, by Jan. 25.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
