COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 858 new cases on Thursday and 16 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 285,330 confirmed cases and 10,361 people have died (one previously reported death has been removed from the total after it was determined not to be related to COVID-19).

There are 633 people in hospital (a decrease of 22), including 122 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).

8,300 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 387,076 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Almost 100,000 Quebecers booked their appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the general population are underway in Laval, and people in Montreal will get the shot starting Monday.

For the rest of the province, including the Montérégie and Quebec City regions, vaccines will be administered the following week.

Since Thursday, Quebecers born in 1936 or earlier are able to reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine online or by phone. The government is also allowing people born no later than 1951 to get the shot, as long as they live with someone's eligible or serve as their primary caregiver.

According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, Quebec is expected to receive at least 600,000 doses in March from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Meanwhile, March break is here, and as of today, cinemas as well as indoor pools and rinks are allowed to reopen in the province's red zones.

