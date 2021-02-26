COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Province expects to receive at least 600,000 vaccine doses in March
- Quebec reported 858 new cases on Thursday and 16 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 285,330 confirmed cases and 10,361 people have died (one previously reported death has been removed from the total after it was determined not to be related to COVID-19).
- There are 633 people in hospital (a decrease of 22), including 122 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).
- 8,300 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 387,076 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
Almost 100,000 Quebecers booked their appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.
COVID-19 vaccinations in the general population are underway in Laval, and people in Montreal will get the shot starting Monday.
For the rest of the province, including the Montérégie and Quebec City regions, vaccines will be administered the following week.
Since Thursday, Quebecers born in 1936 or earlier are able to reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine online or by phone. The government is also allowing people born no later than 1951 to get the shot, as long as they live with someone's eligible or serve as their primary caregiver.
According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, Quebec is expected to receive at least 600,000 doses in March from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Meanwhile, March break is here, and as of today, cinemas as well as indoor pools and rinks are allowed to reopen in the province's red zones.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
